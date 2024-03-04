'My wife only sends me Zillow postings out of our budget, other ones give her 'bad vibes.' UPDATED

Landing housing in the current market is stressful enough on its own, but it's even worse when you're not seeing eye to eye with your partner.

In a popular post on the Mildly Infuriating subreddit, a man asked for advice on how to handle his wife's choice in house postings. He wrote:

"My wife only sends me Zillow postings out of our budget."

My wife and I are moving back home near my family so we could have support when we eventually have our own family. We wanted to buy and have a hard cap at 575k. For the last 3 months she had been sending me Zillow posting after Zillow posting of houses going for 725-800k.

I’ve mentioned our budget but she has yet to send a house at or below it. When I send her houses that do match our budget all of them give her “bad vibes.”