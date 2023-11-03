'My wife prioritizes our children over our relationship.' 'My love language is touch.' AITA?

I wasn't used to that. Same with changing diapers. I'd be carrying a child who's kicking, screaming, hitting and testing my patience -- of which I had none at the time. Even though I've absolutely changed so much for the better, she can't forget about how I used to be in those situations no matter how hard I try to show how much I've changed.

Not to mention, now an overbearing MIL who I didn't appreciate constantly coming in and always trying to be the focus and making me feel almost like an uncle instead of a father. I'm more than happy letting others have fun with my kids.