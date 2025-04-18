'My wife returned from a work retreat with a hickey. She says it’s a bug bite. How do I move forward?' UPDATED 4X

And the anger is the worst part of the grieving process post D-day. I’ve never experienced anything like it before. I have never ever been someone to scream or yell, I grew up in an abusive household. I hate fighting. But the affair just brought out the worst in me. It’s unbelievable how much damage it does to you. I have been following your story since day one.

My heart goes out to you and your daughter. I am so sorry you are apart of this club. But I’m here to tell you that everything you are feeling is valid. All of it. What she did has nothing to do with how you are as a husband or father. She did this on her own. Be patient with yourself. It will take a lot of time to heal from this. And don’t let anyone tell you that you need to get over it. You take as long as you need to heal.