'My wife said another man's name during intimacy. How do I navigate this?' UPDATED

"My wife said another man's name during intimacy. How do I navigate this?"

I’m (27M) in a fight with my wife (27F) after an incident during intimacy. For context, we’re high school sweethearts married for 6 years. We have a child (3M). We’ve been through a lot together. I love her deeply.

Our marriage is in a rough patch. Our quality time as a couple is struggling. We’re in counseling. We’re working on making time for each other and reaffirming our bond. That’s our current focus in counseling, and we’re assigned intimacy exercises.

Part of these exercises is for us to make a consistent, conscious effort for each other. We had a staycation to celebrate our anniversary while our son spent the weekend at his grandparents.