'My wife once said her acquaintance would be a better partner. Now, she works with him.' MAJOR UPDATE

I tell Alice all I want is for her to have appropriate boundaries with the guy, and to be as transparent as she can. That gets her acting normal for a few days, and then it seems to start again. I'm not sure exactly what else I'm supposed to say or do to have Alice act differently towards Chase, and sometimes I think all I can do is focus on me and the kids and my work.

Practical_Hippo9126 wrote:

Boundaries, if you aren't happy draw the line, cut this bs or then things will go downhill...

No threats or any of that, just the truth to her. This is not acceptable for you so that should draw the line.