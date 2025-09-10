'My wife said something strange about her ex, and it's really getting to me.' MAJOR UPDATE

Abby laughed and agreed that my feet were gross. (This wasn't particularly hurtful, her tone was playful.) Then after a few seconds, Abby said "The only person's feet I would ever consider attractive is Brock's feet. He had the most beautiful feet."

As you can imagine, this killed the conversation, but Abby didn't seem to notice. She was staring off into space. I just went back to watching TV. The next morning, when we woke up, she acted like nothing happened. And maybe she really didn't remember, because she was drunk, and it was an offhand remark.