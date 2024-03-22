"I confronted my wife about having an affair, she called the cops on me and sent me to jail, AITA?"

AITA for confronting my wife for potentially having an affair?

Born-Play8650 writes:

M30 and F30. Please keep in mind, while you read, that we have an 18-month-old daughter, and I really want this marriage to work out for her sake. I started to notice things were different with my wife last November, so I began paying attention and digging to find out why.

Over the months, things started to add up, and I came to the conclusion that she was having an affair. I wanted to bring this up in marriage counseling (we haven't started yet, but we agree it's needed). However, last week I got drunk and couldn't hold it in anymore. I confronted her about it, and she shrugged off my concerns as if I was just crazy.