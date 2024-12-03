'AITA for telling my wife she owes me an apology for these last seven years of marriage?'

I tried to convince her for years to go get diagnosed with ADHD and start treatment, but she had a really negative view of ADHD. She viewed it similarly to how she views schizophrenia or psychosis—not that there’s anything wrong with these conditions, but she believes there is.

A couple of months ago, she had a girls’ night out, and she came home telling me that she might have ADHD. I mean, I had been telling her that for years until she decided that she would have a meltdown every time I brought up ADHD.

I first figured it was because she was 30 minutes late and it caused an issue with her friend, but no. She described her frustrations to her friends, and one of them told her that she might have ADHD.