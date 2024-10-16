Someecards Logo
'AITA for refusing to prove to my wife that I'm not the father of my sister's kid?'

Andrew Pierson
Oct 16, 2024 | 8:47 A.M. ET
"AITA for snapping at my wife and calling her crazy because she wants me to take a paternity test for my nephew?"

PotentialTwos writes:

My wife and I have been married for 10 years and together for 14. We are childfree. I also have a nephew who’s currently 13, and I’m not going to lie—he looks a lot like me and has many of the same facial features. I’m really proud of him, and we have a close bond. I’ve played a father-like role in his life since he was a kid. He has a deadbeat father, and my sister divorced him long ago.

A couple of my family members have commented on how my nephew looks a lot like me, and while I initially thought it was wholesome, my wife, for some reason, became very insecure and started having doubts.

She began questioning why I needed to play such a prominent role in my nephew’s life, why my nephew had autism, etc. The insinuations just became weird and made me uncomfortable.

I do agree that my sister has played some part in my wife’s insecurities because of her dry humor. During family gatherings, my sister jokes a lot about how wholesome it is that her son looks like me and how she couldn’t be happier. It’s obviously a joke, but I spoke to my sister and asked if she could tone it down a bit because it was making my wife a bit anxious.

However, last night, my wife asked if I could take a paternity test just for her peace of mind. That’s when I finally snapped and called her crazy, saying that marrying her was the biggest mistake of my life.

I immediately regretted saying it because I didn’t mean any of it—my wife is the love of my life. But my wife went quiet, and shortly after, she started crying, and I had to console her. Was I the AH?

Here are the top rated comments from the post:

Harvard_Diplomat says:

She thinks you had a baby with your own sister? Not your brother's wife or anything but your own sister? No, that IS crazy.

LetsGetsThisPartyOn says:

NTA. Of course he has your genes FROM YOUR SISTER! Not from you! Jesus. Send her to a biology class.


Beginning-Lemon-4607 says:

Your wife's new homework is a Punnett squares.

Longwinded_Ogre says:

It's ok to be mad when someone you love and trust accuses you of having a kid with your sister. NTA. You said some harsh stuff. She deserves some harsh stuff.

What do you think?

Sources: Reddit
