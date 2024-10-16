'AITA for refusing to prove to my wife that I'm not the father of my sister's kid?'

PotentialTwos writes:

My wife and I have been married for 10 years and together for 14. We are childfree. I also have a nephew who’s currently 13, and I’m not going to lie—he looks a lot like me and has many of the same facial features. I’m really proud of him, and we have a close bond. I’ve played a father-like role in his life since he was a kid. He has a deadbeat father, and my sister divorced him long ago.