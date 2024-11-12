'My wife thinks my sister intentionally put her initials on our wedding gift.' AITA? UPDATED

"My wife thinks my sister intentionally put her initials on the love couple figurine she gifted us on our wedding..."

My wife and I got married last week, and we got a really nice gift from my sister. It's a Llardo love couple figurine. However, when looking underneath it, we found the initials J and K inscribed on it with a love symbol between the letters.

My first name starts with a J and my last name starts with a K, and I think that was the reason for the initials because my wife would be getting my last name too. However, my wife's first name starts with an E, and my wife asked why wasn't the letter E inscribed, and why was the letter K inscribed instead.