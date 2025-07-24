'My wife told me she never really felt 'in love' with me. Is there any way back from this?' UPDATED 3X

My wife (30f) and I (32m) have been together for 3 years, married for about 2. We have a nearly 2-year-old daughter and have been through a lot in a short time: moving in together, full-time jobs, a pregnancy, getting married, and even a miscarriage. It’s been intense and emotional. I’ve always believed in us, and while we’ve had major struggles, I’ve kept fighting for our relationship.
Recently, during a very honest conversation, she told me something that hit me hard. That after about six months of being together, she realized she didn’t feel “the feeling,” that “in love” spark. And now, 3 years in, she says she still doesn’t feel it.
She told me she’s always struggled with identifying what being in love even means, and now in therapy (she’s been going for 4 months), she’s starting to untangle those feelings. This is the first time she’s ever said this out loud. She said she loves me, cares deeply about me, and sees me as family. but questions whether that love is enough. Whether it’s true romantic love or just safety, familiarity, and shared life.
It broke me. Especially because I never knew she felt that way. She even admitted she has felt that spark in previous relationships, but those were chaotic or unsafe. With me, she says, everything felt right on paper, stability, a daughter, a future, but never “the feeling.” We’re both emotionally exhausted. I’ve made mistakes. I bottle up emotions, lash out when I’m overwhelmed, and I’ve said things I regret.
I’ve just started therapy myself (1 month in), and I’m fully committed to working on my part. for me, for her, for our daughter. She’s been through a lot too. A rough upbringing. No clear example of love or family. This is her first long-term relationship. And I know it’s all been a lot, too fast; pregnancy, marriage, building a life.
We’ve been in a tornado, and maybe we didn’t even fully get to know each other before life took over. There have also been some fundamental issues between us. Trust was broken early on things she hid, contact with an ex, lies, secrets. We never really repaired that. Communication has also been really hard. Sometimes I feel like I can’t fully express how I feel without it turning into conflict.
It’s like we’re stuck in patterns that keep pulling us apart, and we’ve never fully built the solid base a relationship really needs. Still… despite all this, I love her. I’ve always made the choice to stay and build. And while our relationship isn’t perfect (far from it). I’ve always seen something real and worth fighting for. We’ve had laughter, deep connection, love for our daughter, moments of peace and joy.
I’ve seen us at our best, and I’ve believed in us. Now we’ve agreed to take some space. Not a breakup, but real distance. She says she needs space to feel what’s real for her without my presence influencing it. And I respect that. But I’m also scared. I’m scared that I’ll be the only one fighting again. That I’m the only one willing to rebuild.
Asking:
Has anyone been through this?
Can love grow when one person says they never felt “in love” to begin with?
Is space like this helpful or is it just a goodbye?
I’m willing to give it time. I’m willing to work. But I’m also scared that she’s already gone in her heart. I just don’t know what’s real anymore. I just needed to get this out.
UPDATE (day after the conversation):
Last night we finally had the big conversation. We kept it calm and honest, no yelling, no blaming just truth. She told me more about how she’s felt for a long time, and I shared everything I’ve been holding in.
We talked about her doubts, my pain, our patterns, the broken trust. I went into the talk thinking maybe this space could be the beginning of something new. A reset. But after hearing her say she’s never truly felt “in love” with me, and that she’s been carrying that for years…it hit harder than I expected. I thought I could take space, but today t I feel completely hollow.
Like I’m the only one who ever fully believed in us. She said she needs space to understand her own feelings, to explore what love really means to her. And I respect that. But it still hurts like hell. We’ve agreed to keep some distance now, especially for our daughter’s sake. I’m going to stay somewhere else for now. I told her I don’t want to give up on us, but I can’t be the only one willing to fight.
Even with everything she’s done, lies, broken trust, things that really hurt. I still love her. I know that might sound foolish, but I do. And I still want to give this a real chance. I just don’t know if she does. And I’m scared she’s already gone.
Anonamoo wrote:
First six months isn't love, it's learning and bonding and infatuation. Love comes after. It seems as if she loves you but is missing what came initially and questioning herself as growing pains pop up. Everyone is different so take this advice with a grain of salt. But try to ask what specifically she misses, don't let her give a vague answer.
After all there is nothing you can do to help if you don't know what's wrong - let her know that. Try not to get defensive (it's easier said than done). Love is being there for each other and compromising with the little things to ensure the framework of the relationship remains strong.
Love is learning your partners flaws and letting your partner learn yours and working on them together and finding overall enjoyment that you have found each other and are working together for a mutual future.
Some times you give and sometimes you take and it doesn't always balance in the near term, but should in the long term. It's a tough situation, but you absolutely need to confront it immediately with empathy and she needs to do the same.
OP responded:
Those first months were intense, but also chaotic. We were bonding through big life events, and now that we’re in the hard part, she’s unsure if it was ever real.
think best for now is just to take my stuff and let her figure it out.
[deleted] wrote:
In all honesty I would not have agreed to go on a break, everyone that I know uses that as an advantage to actually date, yes I know you are saying you are working on yourself but now you are on a break and it leads to so much what ifs, ideally I would have suggested let’s work it out and if we can’t do it then let’s file for divorce but this will only hurt you more.
Also I would highly suggest she and you seek therapy, I have to say sometimes when people say i don’t have that feeling it’s because they are romanticizing love, like the notebook type love instead of real life lol.
OP responded:
This isn't the first time we are in a spot like this. few months ago I told her if we taking space it would be over for me. Therapy would be a option if she 100% commits. otherwise I wont even try therapy. and after our conversion I also doubt everything. I asks her also what is “the” feeling your missing and the answer i got was just that feeling without a clear explanation
Damboola wrote:
I'll say that I wish I had moved slower with my wife. I let the infatuation phase influence me and we married within 2 years. Which I know isn't super rushing it but also isn't taking time to truly feel it out. Looking back, we are very different and I'm not sure I really "felt it." I love her but I'm not head over heals in love with her. We get along but that's it.
I remember she said "I love you" way quicker than I. I sat on it for some time and felt pressured to return the sentiment. I can't speak for you and your wife but I think it is common that one person "feels it" more than the other.
OP responded:
We also moved way too fast and were kind of swept up by everything. We got married because she was pregnant , and everything else just had to follow moving in, learning to live together, discovering each other during the pregnancy. Even now, after three years, we don’t fully know each other because of how much has happened in such a short time.
Some people take 10 years for this. We went through it all in fast-forward. We’re very different people too, but that doesn’t matter to me. I’ve never really had that “in love” feeling either but I do love her, and I do want to build something real with her.
UPDATE – Me (32M) and my wife (30F): She says she loves me, but I found out more and now I don’t know if I can stay. A few days ago I posted about my wife (30f) and I (32m). We’ve been together 3 years, married for 2, and have a young daughter.
Our relationship moved fast, pregnancy, miscarriage, marriage, full-time jobs and emotionally it’s been heavy. We’ve both made mistakes, and we’ve both carried pain we never really talked about.
In our last big conversation, she told me she was in love at first, and that she does love me deeply. But she also said she never truly felt she could be fully open with me emotionally. That over the years, she didn’t feel like she could say everything, like something was always missing in our connection even if she wanted it.
She’s been in therapy for 4 months now, trying to untangle what love means to her. She had a rough upbringing, no real example of love or family, and I know she’s been emotionally lost. We agreed to take some space, not to break up, but so she could figure things out without my presence clouding her judgment. I respected it. I moved out temporarily.
But since that conversation… things got heavier.
The new part:
She finally admitted she had contact with her ex (long-distance) on and off for a year or more. I had suspected it, asked about it multiple times. Every time she said it was nothing. “Just friendly.” “Just catching up.”
But it wasn’t just that.
I saw messages. Flirting. Multiple nudes sent.
Meanwhile, in our relationship, I’d told her more than once that I’d love it if she ever sent me something like that. She never did. But she did for him.
She says it’s over now, and part of her coming clean was “being honest with herself too.” But I don’t know what to believe anymore. To cope, I booked a hotel. I didn’t tell her. I just knew I needed space. I’ve been calm through this, I haven’t yelled, haven’t thrown blame, but I feel something inside me cracking. And still…she’s been physically affectionate the last couple days.
Lying close to me in bed, holding me, seeking connection. It completely confuses me. It almost feels like love, or is it guilt? Habit? Attachment? I brought up our planned vacation in 2 weeks. Told her I might just go alone. She froze. Told me she wanted to go as a family. That line hit me in the gut. It made me feel both hopeful and completely lost at the same time.
What’s happening now:
We’re supposed to talk again today. I told her I need clarity. I’m writing this before that conversation, because I don’t trust myself to get everything out in the moment. These are the things I need to ask and honestly, things I’ve been carrying for a while:
\• Why the sudden affection lately? Is it love, confusion, or just not wanting to let go yet?
\• What did she mean when she said she wants to go on vacation as a family? Is that real? Or just something that sounds nice?
\• And the hardest question: Is my daughter mine? I’m almost sure she is. But during a past argument, she mentioned her ex once asked if it was his child and it planted a seed of doubt I can’t ignore. I hate that I even have to ask this.
\• Was her contact with her ex consistent this whole time? I found explicit photos 4 months ago and once a year ago. She admitted the “talking” started way before. I assume it never stopped, but I want to know the full truth. How long did it go on, and how deep was it really?
I’ve been in therapy myself for a month. I’m facing my own stuff the way I shut down, avoid hard emotions, or lash out under pressure. I’m committed to growing. But right now, I don’t know if there’s anything left to fight for. I don’t even know if I want to stay and that’s new for me.
I love her. But I’m hurt.
And yeah, I’ll admit this too: after she told me all this, I reached out to a couple past hookups. I haven’t acted on it, but the fact that I even wanted to shows me how far I’ve drifted from myself in all this.
So here I am: We’re about to talk. And I honestly don’t know what I want to hear. Part of me wants her to fight for us. Part of me is done. Can something this broken be rebuilt if the love is real, but the trust and connection never fully were? Can two people come back from this level of damage or are we just dragging out the end?And how do you know when it’s time to stop trying?
LogSubstantial9098 wrote:
You have to face the truth. Sending nudes is cheating. She is cheating. She is a cheater. A cheater. Read out those words loud. Even if you want to reconcile with her, the only path forward is to break up your current relationship with her. Ask for a divorce. Go nuclear. You need to show you are serious and that she can't just walk all over you.
ThrowRA099 wrote:
She's love bombing you because you caught her cheating. I'd drop her, but it's difficult with a child involved.
CulturalShape3518 wrote:
"I just knew I needed space."
So why aren’t you taking it? In a way, she is “fighting for the relationship.” It’s just that her version of that is “I finally admitted (at least some of) what was going on after lying about it for a year, so let’s just pretend it didn’t happen.”
That’s not taking accountability. That’s not coming up with and executing on a plan to fix any of this. Cancel the trip. Be in the hotel room. Don’t drag more past hookups into this by calling, even if it does provide a brief distraction or reassure you someone likes you.
Just give yourself space to be alone with your thoughts and really sort out if this is the kind of partnership you want without her trying to distract you with cuddles. But you’re making this way too much about her and what she wants, and you need to get clear on what you want beyond the details of the affair.
Because unless they disgust you to the point that your next move becomes obvious, I don’t think they’re going to help you figure out what to do as much as you’re hoping.
My wife (30F) and I (32M) have been together for 3 years, married for 2, and we have a daughter who’s almost 2. Recently, things finally broke open. She told me that although she loves me and was in love early on, she’s spent most of the relationship not feeling safe or emotionally at peace.
She said that around six months into the relationship, that sense of “rest” started to disappear, and for most of the time since, she’s felt disconnected. She wasn’t the only one.
We’ve both been walking on eggshells. We both have old wounds, and when those get triggered, we pull away, say the wrong things, or shut down. That pattern has chipped away at our connection. We’ve never really felt calm together for long. But we never said it. Until now.
This past week (Monday and yesterday), we’ve had the most open conversations we’ve ever had. More honesty than we’ve shared in years. But it’s also shown us how fragile things have become. I found out she had long-term on-and-off contact with her ex. That shook me. Especially when I saw intimate photos on her phone, and heard that he once asked if our child might be his.
That broke me. She says the photos were from before our relationship (and I don’t care what happened before that), and that she didn’t send anything while we were together (i found also some picuters in our relationship in her gallery). She also said she blocked him immediately after that “is it my child” comment.
I believe her, mostly. But somewhere inside, my trust still questions it. Honestly, I booked a hotel and left the house abruptly because I truly believed she had cheated during our relationship. At that moment, everything in me was convinced something happened I didn’t fully know. Now, after all the talks and her explanations, I don’t know if I’d call it “cheating.”
There were definitely things that hurt, things that crossed emotional lines, but I can’t label it 100% as cheating. That confusion is still in me. What really bothers me is this: my ex also contacted me multiple times during our relationship, and I never replied. That was a clear boundary. She didn’t draw that same line.
And that difference in boundaries makes me question how aligned we really are when it comes to loyalty and emotional safety. That said, I don’t want this whole story to be reduced to just the ex. That’s one part of it, but the bigger truth is, we both came into this relationship with heavy baggage. I’ve struggled with depression for a long time. I shut down emotionally. I didn’t always create a safe space either.
She has her wounds, I have mine. We’ve both failed each other in different ways. And the cracks started before this latest breaking point and only got worse. We never really talked deeply about our struggles or what came after the fights. We just moved on. I told her I needed space. And I left. She didn’t expect me to actually go. But I had to finally listen to myself.
We’ve agreed I’ll stay away until at least Wednesday. Our daughter is safe and cared for. No conflict there. We’ve paused all vacation plans and upcoming weekends. Nothing is forced. No more pretending. Right now, I’m focusing on my mental health, my business, and figuring out what I really want, not just what I’m afraid to lose. I’ve also stopped all contact with the flings I messaged out of pain.
That wasn’t who I want to be. If I want to do right by my daughter, and by myself, I have to face this clean. If this continues, it has to be something entirely new. The relationship we had is over. The patterns, the assumptions, the silence. If we try again, it’ll be a full reset. If not, it’s closure.
We both understand that now.
This is emotionally draining. And honestly, I don’t know what I want yet. I just need rest. I need to write everything out so I don’t lose myself.
Questions I still struggle with (if anyone’s been here):
\• Have you ever rebuilt a relationship after emotional trust was broken — and how did you know it was worth it?
\• How do you reset something when the foundation was never strong to begin with?
Thanks to everyone who commented on my earlier posts. Even the hard ones helped. Update again after Wednesday.
spiderplopper wrote:
There is one thing in your post that stands out more than anything else: the fact that her ex asked if your daughter might be his. That question doesn’t come out of nowhere. It doesn’t make any sense unless, at some point during your relationship, he had reason to believe there was even a possibility — meaning, some kind of s#$ual contact.
No one who hasn’t had s#$ with someone in years (and knows they haven’t) asks if a child might be theirs. It’s not a hypothetical that just randomly crosses someone’s mind. And if it were totally unfounded, you’d expect her response to have been something like, “What the hell are you talking about? That’s not even possible.”
Instead, it sounds like she didn’t shut it down that way. That’s important. Because if she didn’t react with confusion or outrage, it suggests the question wasn’t absurd to her either. And that should make you pause.
Here’s why this matters: either she crossed a line physically and hasn’t admitted it, or at the very least, she allowed enough intimacy or ambiguity with her ex that he felt emboldened to ask. Neither of those scenarios align with full honesty — and both undermine the emotional safety you’re trying to rebuild.
Also, the fact that you maintained strict boundaries with your ex, and she didn’t, isn’t just a difference in style. It points to a difference in how each of you defines loyalty. That’s not a small thing. That’s core. If you’re ever going to rebuild something, it will require total honesty — not just damage control.
That means owning what actually happened, not just what can’t be denied. I’ve seen relationships recover after affairs, but only when the person who broke trust lays everything bare, takes full ownership, and allows their partner to process it all *without spin or evasion. That’s the only way the foundation can be reset — on truth, not on more questions. Right now, it doesn’t sound like she’s there yet.
[deleted] wrote:
Why would the question of paternity come up if there wasn't s#$? Come on don't be so naive.
CHEP01966 wrote:
Excuse me, how old are you? She's been unfaithful to you since the beginning of your relationship. If it comes up, the father's doubt about his daughter, is it because you had s#$ during that time? Or is what I'm saying very silly? Is it just logical or not? Some advice, don't say she is or is being honest.
She's lied to you throughout the relationship, since before you got married. If she tells you she doesn't know what she wants, it's because she still wants to be with him. Sending nude photos and hiding contact with him is infidelity. And please, don't justify her actions. Many people have problems and that doesn't mean they're unfaithful, even you.
Honestly, because of the lie of a marriage you've lived, you should think carefully about whether she's a woman for life. Only three years together, and she's already been unfaithful to you. Imagine a few more years. You have to make a decision with your head, and what you want for your future. Good luck, if you're going to be a sad, doubting guy, if you stay, it's better to say goodbye.