'My wife told me that she doesn't love me and never did. How should I proceed?' UPDATED 2X

I then asked her some of my questions, not all of them because most of them got answered, but I was interested in these: What does she feel when she sees me?

What happens after our children grow up? Did she ever feel that "love" towards somebody else? What will she do if something happens to me?

- She said that she feels at home. So she does love me and loves our marriage, but she isn't 'in love' with me. When she sees me, there are no butterflies or fire that make her want to jump on me and rip my clothes off, she feels at home. As for our children growing up, nothing changes, we will still care for, help, and guide them.