'AITA for bringing up that my wife treats our daughter differently than our sons?' UPDATED

Oh wow NTA but your wife sure is. So my mother did this in reverse. My brothers mean the world to her. Literally her entire universe revolves around them and it always has. I figured out really early on that my mother didn't love me for whatever reason and it messed me up.

I need you to really listen to what I'm about to say OP..... my father ONLY saw the favoritism because she was careful around him BUT when he was at work she was down right cruel to me. Whether you want to believe it or not, stop and think..... if she's showing that much favoritism IN FRONT OF YOU how do you think she's behaving when you're not there to see???