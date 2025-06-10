'My wife turned down a dream job with a better schedule and higher salary. AITA for my reaction?'

Long story short, she turned down that job because she claimed she wouldn’t enjoy that type of environment for doing PT work. Here’s the part I really struggle with: My wife is constantly stressed about working and juggling two kids, we are getting close to being financially able for her to work part time.

However, she is constantly negative and very critical of me and others. We have to walk on eggshells around her. Any time we have an argument about chores or other household duties, she immediately attacks me with “you have more time off so you should do them all”. I agree, I do have more time off. I probably do about 95% of the dishes and cleaning and 70% of the laundry.