'AITA? My wife is upset that I can't keep our toddler away from her.'

I am stressed with the fact my toddler will constantly scream for my wife when she knows she is home, but when my wife isn't home she understands that and is much less fussy. AITA for telling my wife she needs to study away from the house when she's inaccessible? I need perspective please.

NOTE: I do have baby gates installed in all the junctions of the house, the only toilet in our house is upstairs beside the bedroom, and 2YO is in the process of potty training. Our house also has paper thin walls to the point you could hear a mouse fart upstairs if your downstairs. The sound of an office chair on the floor while my wife shifts her position can alert the 2 YO to her presence.