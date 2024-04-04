'AITA for plotting to ruin my wife's life after I found out she was using my son's iPad to cheat?' UPDATED x4

Curiosity struck me so I opened Snapchat and I think you can guess the rest, my wife made a Snapchat account which is 1 and a half years old on my son's iPad and had one guy added who we will call him J because it rhymes with his actual name.

Regrettably, I lack concrete evidence of their explicit communication, all I have evidence is J on my son's iPad plus the fact that Snapchat's messages and images vanish within 24 hours. Contemplating the notion of impersonating my wife and reaching out to J on Snapchat briefly crossed my mind.

However, I swiftly discarded the idea, wary that my wife might have J listed in her contacts on her iPhone. Such an action could potentially raise suspicion on why she would be simultaneously messaging him from two separate devices.