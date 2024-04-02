'My wife and I want to adopt our teenage foster daughter but my FIL is furious about it.' MAJOR UPDATE

When someone shows you who they are, believe them, even if that means rearranging your life.

"My wife (37F) and I (38M) want to adopt our teenage foster daughter but FIL (64M) is furious about it."

My wife and I have two biological teenage sons, one older and one younger than our foster daughter. We have been fostering kids for many years but the goal has always been to reunify the kids with their parents which has happened successfully each time until now. Two years ago we took in our foster daughter, now mid teens.

She had been through a LOT and was labeled as a "troubled kid" and not adoptable. I won't go into details, but the issue in this matter is that there are images of her going around amongst a certain community from before we took her in. We were informed by authorities about all of this before so it's not like this came as a surprise after we got to know her.