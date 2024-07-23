'My wife wants a divorce but is angry that I’m moving out. AITA?' UPDATED

That we move slowly in life, an example she likes to use is that if we are walking in a park there should be moments where we see a beautiful plant and sit there and contemplate the plant. That we are always on the move exploring our surroundings. That we have the same schedules, as in, when she gets up I get up and when she goes to bed I go to bed.

Some people viewed our relationship as a Hallmark story. She was a foreign exchange student at my dads house 22 years ago. I lived with my mom and would visit my dad. We had crushes on each other and she invited me to prom. We dated very briefly before she went back to her home country. We fell out of contact when we went to college.