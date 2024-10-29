'My wife wants clip of my mum removed from wedding video. I think that's crazy. AITA?" UPDATED

"AITA? My wife wants clip of my mum removed from wedding video."

On our wedding day I gifted my mum some earrings in the morning. My wife did not gift her parents anything. I also arranged for our videographer to create a clip of me giving the present to my mum for me to share on her birthday.

My wife is now telling me to remove the clip of giving the present to my mum from our wedding video - her reasoning is that she didnt get anything for her parents so it looks bad on her when sharing our wedding video with others (bare in mind they already know I gifted my mum earrings).

She also justifies this as I have a separate clip of sharing the gift. I think this is crazy and there is no reason to remove a memory I cherish of the morning of our wedding day from our wedding video - AITA?

Not long after posting, OP shared a small update.