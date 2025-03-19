'AITA for asking my wife for half her business if she makes me become a SAHD?'

"AITA for telling my wife I want part of her property if she wants me to quit my job?"

ViniciusFromBcn writes:

My wife (33F) and I (34M) have been married for five years. She owns a successful real estate business that she started before we met, and I work as a project manager. We don’t have kids yet, but she recently told me she wants to start a family soon and that when we do, she thinks it would be best if I quit my job to manage the household and future children.

She handed me a copy of 'The Ultimate Stay-At-Home-Dad: Your Essential Manual for Being an Awesome Full-Time Father' while saying it would help me, assuming I would accept it instantly. I was surprised because we’ve always been a dual-income household, and I enjoy my job.