'AITA for asking my wife for half her business if she makes me become a SAHD?'

ViniciusFromBcn writes:
My wife (33F) and I (34M) have been married for five years. She owns a successful real estate business that she started before we met, and I work as a project manager. We don’t have kids yet, but she recently told me she wants to start a family soon and that when we do, she thinks it would be best if I quit my job to manage the household and future children.
She handed me a copy of 'The Ultimate Stay-At-Home-Dad: Your Essential Manual for Being an Awesome Full-Time Father' while saying it would help me, assuming I would accept it instantly. I was surprised because we’ve always been a dual-income household, and I enjoy my job.
She argued that since her business brings in significantly more money, it makes sense for me to stay home while she focuses on expanding it. She also said she’d feel more comfortable knowing that when we have kids, I’m the one raising them instead of relying on daycare or a nanny.
I told her I’d consider it, but if I give up my career, I want to be legally entitled to a share of her business. If our marriage lasts forever, it wouldn’t matter, but if we ever divorce, I’d be giving up my career advancement while her business keeps growing. She was shocked and said I should trust her and that this felt “transactional.”
I tried to explain that this isn’t about not trusting her—I love her—but if I leave the workforce, I’d lose earning potential while her wealth increases. I’m fine with making sacrifices for our family, but I want some security in return.
When I mentioned this to a couple of friends, they said I was being greedy and acting like I was planning for the marriage to fail. One even said I should be grateful she’s offering to support me at all. I’m starting to wonder... am I being too cold or calculating about this? AITAH?
ZookeepergameWise774 says:
NTA. The internet is full of people telling women NOT to become SAHMs, because of the lack of financial security it causes.
Cool_Dot_4367 says:
NTA, not at all for thinking ahead. I wish more SAHM/D had the foresight to think this way, me included. No one wants to think they marriage will fail, but you never know.
angelmakr9 says:
Post nuptial agreement is in order. Would your friends be saying you're the ah if you were a woman?
SunnyLittleFuexle says:
NTA this is what people have been trying to tell women for years. Of course you need some kind of security. Raising kids is not a small job and it’s so important.