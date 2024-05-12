'AITA for being upset my wife announced today (Mother's Day) she's going to be a surrogate?'

"My wife announced today (Mother's Day) that she's going to be surrgate, which I'm not OK with. AITA?"

My wife (31F) walks up to me (35M) this morning and proceeds to tell me she applied and was approved to be a surrogate mother. We have been married for 2 years, together 7, have two kids of our own and have been trying for a third.

She's a stay at home mom. I provide for the family. I'm clearly agitated by the situation. I'm not yelling and screaming mad, but I'm upset. This decision effects our entire family. Not only have we been trying for our own baby, but this is going to be hard on our family, on our relationship, on her body, her mental and emotional health.