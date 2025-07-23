'My wife went out last night, and didn't come home until this morning.' UPDATED 2X

This is horrible, I'm furious right now. But I'm also depressed as hell. I know what I have to do, it's just ki**ing me that I have to do it. It’s fresh, and it hurts a lot. My wife didn't come home last night. She went out with a couple of girlfriends, which is pretty normal for her.
She's normally back around 2AM on these nights, so I waited up. Around 2:30, I called to check in. She answered, and I could hear people in the background. She told me they went to a party but were leaving in a couple of minutes. She wasn't home by 3 so I texted. It delivered, but no reply. Around 4AM I called again, it rang a couple of times before she sent me to voicemail.
My wife finally came stumbling through the door at 6:47AM this morning. I know the exact time because I was worried. She was wearing a dress she didn't leave the house in, with mesh leggings I've never seen either. The leggings had clearly been torn, and her makeup was smudged.
My heart sank when I saw her. My immediate worry was that she had been assaulted. She only shook her head no when I asked her that. I asked her what she had been doing then. She only said that I knew what she had been doing, and that kind of confirmed what the voice in the back of my head had been screaming since she walked in.
My wife cheated on me last night. I asked her who it was, she shrugged almost casually and said it was somebody they met at the club. She went back to his house and hooked up with him, then Ubered home. She then said she didn't want to fight and just wanted to sleep. So that's what she did.
She's still asleep now, and didn't even take a shower before passing out. Suffice to say our relationship is over. We don't have any kids, and we rent so it shouldn't be an extremely complicated process. I keep trying to reason myself out of it, pretending there might be something to salvage here. I've always maintained that cheating would be a red line for me though. I think I need to stick to that now.
xgv413 wrote:
You keep trying to reason yourself out of it because this just happened, and you're still in shock. The feeling of betrayal is still going to be there when the shock fades, so don't let yourself humor her now. Also, just to be 100% safe, I'd recommend an STD screening. This might not be the first time she's done something of this nature.
OP responded:
I really don't think she's done this multiple times. If she had, she'd likely have come home and told me right away anyways. She's always been the type of person who can't keep things bottled inside. I will get tested though, it can't hurt (though I am a little scared of needles.)
martycooksbyrds wrote:
Damn man sounds like she wanted you to catch her, like this is not the first time
OP responded:
That thought has crossed my mind too. How casual she was about it doesn't match with the fact that she came home in clothes I've literally never seen her in.
[deleted] wrote:
If cheating is your dealbreaker (and it’s a totally reasonable one), the deal has been broken. When she wakes up she’s going to give you the whole song and dance that she was drunk, that she loves you, etc etc…but the truth is she broke your trust and your heart and your vows. Stick to your guns, and leave the woman who doesn’t respect you enough to stay faithful.
OP responded:
Thank you. I don't know why it helps to hear it from another person, but it really does. I honestly don't know that I want to hear her out right now. It's not like I'm going to believe anything she tells me anyway.
Hazelwood38 wrote:
Why are you reasoning yourself out of anything? You’re doing the work to convince yourself to stay while the person who cheated is having a nice sleep. If she that casually admitted to it that means she has no remorse for it at all. Likely wasn’t the first time either. And if you accept it, it 100% won’t be the last.
OP responded:
I keep having that argument with myself because I love her. I'm stunned, and hurt, but those feelings didn't disappear when she walked in this morning. I need to figure out a way to separate the feelings of love from the fact that she just tore our marriage apart.
AdamOfIzalith wrote:
Buddy do yourself a favour, and think about the reasons why you would cheat. Try really really really hard. Still can't think of any? It's because it's not an option to you. You made a conscious decision to be with your partner and to be faithful.
You can't be pried with liquor and complements because you loved her. Now, that's what you deserve back from your partner. If she can't give that to you, regardless of the excuses she might give to you, she's not worth your love. That love could be invested in someone who gives it back in return.
OP responded:
Holy s#$t, dude. This one hit me hard. Thank you.
Me again, folks. I’m sorry I didn’t get around to this sooner. I wasn’t able to get the day off work yesterday because my boss kind of sucks. I was a complete mess at work yesterday though, so I was allowed to take the rest of the week as vacation, thankfully. I think I went through all of the stages of grief while my soon-to-be-ex was sleeping. I wasn’t expecting my post to get any attention at all.
I just figured I needed to try to talk to someone about it, because I was not in a good headspace. I made the post in the morning, and by noon she was still conked out in the bedroom. I had processed things a bit more, and I had a rough plan in my head that I was starting to set in motion. I made a short list of questions I wanted answers to, gathered up all my important documents, laptop, etc.
Then I went into the bedroom and started packing myself a suitcase. I know a lot of folks wanted me to kick her out. I did consider it, but honestly I’m not overly attached to this place. We just rent, and I’m in a lucky enough situation to be able to say that paying half the rent for a few months isn’t going to financially end me. It’ll sting a little bit, I won’t lie.
But I’ll make it, and I feel like being around this place is only going to remind me of her anyway, I need to be looking forward, not back. She ended up waking up about halfway through me packing my suitcase. There was momentary confusion as she looked around the room then she just started balling. Maybe this is awful of me, but I didn’t bother comforting her.
I told her I had the screenshots of her Uber and text messages from her phone, and that plus her confirmation was enough that things between us were completely done. She didn’t answer me, and just cried louder. I debated trying to continue the conversation, but I decided to just pack the rest of my suitcase and head back out to the living room until she came out.
When she finally left the bedroom, she sat next to me on the couch and asked me if we could talk things through. I told her as calmly as possible that wasn’t how things were going to work. I was going to ask questions, I wanted honest answers. She told me she’d be honest, so I proceeded. My voice was shaking the entire time, it was taking me everything to hold it together but I kept going:
Was this the first time she had cheated? She started crying before she answered that, then told me no. She had cheated on me multiple times over the course of our relationship. It was, and I’m going to use her words exactly here “Just sex, a way for me to let off steam. None of it ever meant anything.”
I wrote a comment shortly after making my post that all the love couldn’t just fade away in one swoop. Well, it can. It hit me right then that I wasn’t dealing with my wife. The person I was married to literally wasn’t in the room. This was someone different. She refused to tell me exactly how many times she had cheated, just more than last night.
Had she used protection?
No hesitation from her before she nodded her head emphatically. She seemed surprised I’d even ask that. I’m still going to get tested just to be safe, I did some research into timing and I’m going to look after it.
Were her friends also cheating on their spouses? Yes, and no. I tried to get her to tell me which of her friends were cheating so I could get in contact with their spouses. She probably should have, because her refusal led to me messaging pretty much the romantic partner of every one of her girlfriends I could find on social media.
There are a couple I don’t know or couldn’t find, but I did my part. Why did she do it? This was the answer that gutted me the most. I’m going to use her exact words again. “I need to have sexual variety.” I told her that it’s not like our sex life is dull. She clarified. “It’s not the same as something new.” I didn’t even have a response to that one.
I had expected something about me working too much, or not supporting her emotionally. Nope. She just f#$ked other guys because she felt like it, and wanted to have some fun. When I didn’t respond. She started asking me about counseling and therapy. I reiterated that our relationship was over. I’d be leaving. What she did next disgusted me. My ex actually tried to sleep with me.
She put her hands on me, and started trying to take off my clothes. I felt like I wanted to vomit, and pushed her away after a couple of seconds. She just kept telling me that she would figure out a way to fix it, that we would work through it together. I told her that there was no way, and she started balling again. She went to the bathroom and locked herself inside.
I was just sick of everything at that point. I called her mother, and told her what was going on. The full story too, the cheating, the questions I had asked, and the fact I was leaving. I’ve always had a good relationship with my Ex’s parents. They both decided to drive to town, which is about an hour for them.
Once I knew someone was on the way, I just grabbed my things and left. Her waterworks in the bathroom were just annoying me because it felt hollow to me, especially given the answers to my questions. I ended up packing another bag before I left, and took all the things that I could think of that I felt sentimental attachment to, with me.
I found a parking lot and sat in my car until I was able to get in contact with a buddy for a place to crash. I tried to take a nap, but I was running on way too much adrenaline. I knew when her parents had made it to the apartment because she started calling me. When I didn’t answer those, she started texting me. She had gone from sad and crying to furious.
Apparently I’m a “f#$king piece of s#$t” for telling her mom everything. Whoops. (I’m not sorry.) I’ve received roughly a hundred texts from her since leaving. They range from name-calling all the way to begging me to come back, to sending me pictures of the food she ate for some reason. I haven’t responded to any of them, I feel like I said my piece before leaving.
So that’s where I’m at now. We didn’t have joint finances, so that part was easy. I canceled all the subscriptions that go to my credit card just to be sure, and changed all my important passwords. I’m crashing on a friend’s couch for the next bit, but I’ve got some feelers out to some short-term rental places until I can find something more permanent. I’ve got feelers out for a divorce attorney too.
A co-worker of mine had a recommendation, so barring something better I’ll probably go with them. I also wanted to say that I was shocked how supportive everyone was, and thank you for that. Truly, from the bottom of my heart. It isn’t easy for me to talk about emotional things with people close to me. This was an invaluable venting place for me. Thank you all so much.
TL;DR: This wasn’t the first time she had cheated on me, I packed up my things and left, and I think I’m on track to being in a better place. Working on initiating divorce proceedings now.
Early-Plankton-4091 wrote:
My ex also tried to have s#x with me when he told me he cheated. He was literally biting my neck whilst I cried on the bed. These people aren’t normal I genuinely think he was sociopathic and I think yours is too. It’s sickening but a good final nail in the coffin to really kill those feelings
OP responded:
It was her nails on my chest when she tried to take my shirt off that got me, still makes me cringe thinking about it. I hope you're doing a lot better now.
nakedinthewindow wrote:
Glad you had the strength to get out of there and not put yourself through more of your exes bullshit. I find it funny that she started crying now, seems like a complete flip from how heartless and cold she was to you when she first came home. Good riddance, and good luck to your future OP
OP responded:
I honestly don't know if she was crying because I was leaving, or just because she was caught and the little universe she had built for herself was crumbling. I'd like to think she cared I was leaving on some level, but her response to the whole thing does make me question. I'm looking into therapy, but as weird as it sounds, I want the anger to fuel me a little longer.
bittercupojoe wrote:
Did she give you a reason for why she didn’t try to hide it this time? Just morbid curiosity.
OP responded:
That was part of the "Why did you cheat" discussion. No, I didn't get an answer from her. When I asked about the change of clothes, she claimed that she borrowed them from a friend who wanted to match with her. I asked why pick now to stop hiding it, the only reply she gave was that she got caught up in things that night. I know there's more to it that she's not telling me, I just don't care to go digging for it right now.
bittercupojoe wrote:
I'm sorry to bring this up, but I think you also need to be thinking about your friends. The fact that she was willing to openly admit her infidelity, and that it had happened before, and that she had hooked up with some random guy, but then got very evasive about the past?
There's a non-trivial chance that she slept with either one of your mutual friends or, worse, one of your friends. You probably won't be able to figure out who (or maybe you will), but once she realizes she's not going to get you back, I guarantee you that she will happily pull the pin on that grenade to, in her mind, get back at you for not taking her back.
OP responded:
I hadn't even considered this until now. S#$t, man. That's going to leave me wondering forever. It's the sort of thing I'm not sure I'll ever be able to get an answer to.
[deleted] wrote:
Bro..I can’t even imagine…yeah look forward and don’t rush into anything serious for a while..jesus..you are a G for texting those other guys about it and telling her parents why y’all broke up…I’m just confused on how long y’all were dating and then got married cause if this isn’t the first time how many months-years has she been cheating and how had you not noticed..?
OP responded:
Based on the conversation we had, it seemed like she was intermittently cheating when she went out with friends over the course of our whole relationship. That's an assumption on my part though, she talked around specifics of any other incidents when I asked, and I didn't bother pressing.
Hey, folks. I’m happy…I guess? To say that this will be the final update to what has been probably the most difficult chapter of my life. I’ve felt an immense amount of support from the community here from my initial two posts, so I wanted to give a short update.
Bottom line: My ex and I both signed the final papers for our divorce this week. It feels kind of surreal to think about that still. About two weeks into everything, she got resistant. I cut her off entirely and she refused to return my attorney’s calls for a little while. Eventually things got back on track. As for the infidelity itself, I don’t have a ton more details to share with you.
We did a short mediation, and by that time I didn’t feel there was any remorse on her end. I’ve talked about that a lot with my therapist- I’m in therapy, by the way. It still hurts that someone who I thought loved me could have apparently cared about me so little, but I’m working through it. That’s really all I’ve got to share. Thanks again, everybody for your advice and support.
mi_nombre_es_ricardo wrote:
You handled yourself perfectly. We’re proud of you.
Stephenallen1977 wrote:
Did any of the other cheaters your wife was with face any consequences?
OP responded:
Two other relationships ended because of all of this. I spoke briefly with both the other guys, and they had both found out what I had in different ways after I tipped them off to it. Awful situation, but better for all of us in the end, I'm sure.
Wegason wrote:
Congrats to you. Did you have any communication from her parents at all after the initial call? Also well done for letting the other partners know.
OP responded:
I did talk with her parents a few more times. Nothing too long or in-depth. It seemed they were as surprised as I was, and didn't really know how to handle their relationship with me given what was going on.