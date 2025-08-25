'My wife had her wild phase before me. Now that I’m finally thriving, I feel like I missed out. AITA?' UPDATED

RK8814RK wrote:

I would be careful taking your sister's advice about your relationship. The right thing is to have an honest conversation with your wife. Be direct.

thebuttdemon wrote:

TellThemISaidHi wrote:

Yup. Sister would not plant that seed against another woman without ulterior motives. Not enough info to know if sister is justified.

ConclusionEqual2290 wrote:

The grass is never greener on the other side it is just different grass.

From someone who is in the k*nk world: Get really, really, really clear on what it is you actually want.