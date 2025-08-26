'My wife’s best friend decided to kiss me. How do I tell my wife what really happened?' MAJOR UPDATE

ChocoBerryBliss wrote:

A kiss without consent is wrong. Addressing it openly with your wife makes it clear you value her trust over avoiding awkwardness.

nikki57 wrote:

How is not telling your wife even on the table? You want to protect your wife's friend more than your wife?

THG79 wrote:

Every day, every hour, every minute that you continue to not tell your wife is betraying your wife and your marriage.

Do with that what you will.