'AITA for telling my wife that the birthday gift she gave me wasn’t actually for me?'

She did not mention it again, and I forgot about it too. Yesterday was my birthday, and she gifted me that same hair dryer. Before making any assumptions, I took a couple of minutes to observe and think about why she did that.

I opened it, and after a ten-second glance, I handed it to her. That was my strategic move to observe her reaction in order to verify my assumptions. She immediately took it and very excitedly looked at it, feeling the touch and its smoothness.

Then I straightforwardly told her, “This gift is not actually for me, right?” This immediately spoiled her mood. She said, “Why would you say that?” After an awkward silence for a minute, she went to the bedroom and acted asleep.