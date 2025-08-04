'I discovered my wife's family was behind my cyberbullying attack. My wife knew, but hid it.' UPDATED

But I've made it clear they're no longer allowed to see our son until further notice. Now I'm getting texts about how I'm depriving my child of grandparents and aunts over past family spats. One of the hardest parts is the distance from my wife. She's my best friend and partner in every way. Now we're mostly only communicating about our son and other household necessities.

She's hurt by my rejection, and she's been crying often. Idk if I'm being unfair to her. I hate all of this. I want to make our marriage work, but I'm questioning our relationship up to now. I'm just really lost. I need an outside perspective.

How do I navigate this situation and move forward for my marriage and myself?