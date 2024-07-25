'AITA for not letting my in-laws move in with us making them demand that we pay them?'

A week later, they decided to move house. Just before they found another house, she called me. She asked if the two of them and their four dogs could move in with us for a month. They wouldn't be able to really contribute, as they would be using this period to save up for moving expenses.

I told her I would chat with her daughter first. Her mom was aggressive with me over the phone and implied that we had no choice, as they have done so much for us in the past. When my wife heard what her mother asked, she was upset and called her.