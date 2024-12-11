Husband exposes SIL's infidelity, gets accused of being mentally unstable. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

notAugustbutordinary

Your wife approved of and covered for someone who was cheating on her husband. That says a lot about her own moral character. Ask her why she believes it is ok for her sister to have an affair.

If she gives you any reasons in answer then those are the reasons she feels justify being unfaithful to you. You can no longer trust her family and she has to go a long way to show you can trust her.

bloof_ponder_smudge

It's crazy how the whole family is like that. The mother, the sister, his wife. He picked a bad family to marry into. Sorry your wife and in-laws are toxic OP.

Character-Tell4893