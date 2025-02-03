MYSTERY: 'Who came into my house while I was at work and started my dryer?' UPDATED

I do not have dryer timer problems and never had. If anything my clothes always take two runs through the dryer to dry (probably because I load it too heavy). Maybe this sounds silly or overly paranoid but I can't stop thinking about it??
I loaded the dryer before I left for work at 5:00am. I put it on a 90 minute cycle. When I got home from work at 4:00pm..... The dryer still had approximately 70 minutes left. Maybe this doesn't even belong in this thread but it's definitely a mystery... I even do exactly the same thing with my dryer today to see if it happened again. It didn't.
I got paranoid and thought maybe it's my ex. Last December, months after we broke up, I was on night shift. He knew what time I left for work. And a handful of times I saw his car (it was kind of old and not terribly common) parked right next to the exit gate to my apartment.
Backed into the space so he could look out the windshield to the road. Sometimes it was empty, sometimes there was a hooded man sitting inside. Resembled my ex a lot.
One time I was running late for work and went out a different exit gate. As I was pulling out, my headlights caught the driver's seat while he was driving away (I'm assuming bc it was well past my time for work and he didn't see my car so left and I caught him just as he was leaving). Of course there's room for doubt here, but it looked a lot like him.
When we were dating he kept talking about how he wanted to find a way to copy my access card to the gate, something about RFID or something. He carried a key to my apartment door for the months we were together and had plenty of time to copy it.
The relationship ended poorly and he was extremely extremely obsessive and borderline assaulted me all the time. Like he seriously could not control his urges, not even in his sleep.
We haven't spoken in months and the last time we spoke I called him out on his behavior (not the first time). He blocked me on everything except maybe my number I don't know I haven't tried to reach him
Oh and I've had two times where I've had unfamiliar logins into my Instagram but they were from the same area as me. And when I changed my password I got another notification someone was trying to access my account. This was before we stopped talking altogether
I DONT think it's him??? What other possibilities could y'all think of? Maintenance coming in unannounced or unprovoked (they've done this before where they knocked on my door and give me came barrelling in for a "fire inspection."
I never got any notice about an upcoming inspection and the fire inspectors didn't seem to care much that I ripped my fire alarm out of the ceiling??.....) So clearly my apartment doesn't have very clear boundaries either..... Anyways please someone give me a hypothesis that isn't my ex or maybe even elaborate on my ex idc just give me something. Thankfully I am coincidentally moving out tomorrow.
Jungies said:
Does the dryer come on automatically after a power failure? Because a downed powerline that takes all day to fix would cause that.
[deleted] said:
You really shouldn’t leave a dryer going while not home.
yoserena_ said:
Does your dryer automatically start another dry cycle if the clothes haven’t fully dried ? My dryer does this and sometimes the sensor has a hard time and will start a new dry cycle like hours after the initial. Anyway, do you have a door cam ?
Massive_Cupcake_7328 said:
Might have been running the whole time. You'll know when you get the electric bill!
Ran into my neighbor last week while I was picking up the last of my things and cleaning up the apartment before turning in my keys (which I have yet to do, there is some overlap on my leases between old and new apartment).
Haven't really talked to her much other than her kids petting my dog when I walk her and friendly hellos but I got the guts anyways to ask if she had seen anything. She had a door camera so I thought maybe she would have footage or something since the camera directly faces my door.
She said the camera stopped working months prior and never got around to fixing it. Though she did notice a man walking my dog one day. She couldn't remember which day it was but definitely took note of it because when I first moved in I told her my dog was aggressive towards other dogs.
She's not allowed around any dogs ever and just gave her the heads up since she has a Yorkie and if we ever happen to be walking our dogs at the same time to have them leashed and stuff.
So she knew this. And said she remembered the man because when he was walking her (leashed) he let her greet a neighbors bulldog that was off leash (normally id pretty much run away if I saw a dog unleashed nearby when walking mine).
Soooo there we have it. Someone has been fucking around in my apartment. And walking my dog. And just generally being a creep. She couldn't remember what he looked like. But I have a pretty good guess.
And to all those who said I must clearly have a mental disorder to be paranoid about someone coming into my house ..... 🖕
Edit:
My neighbor is familiar with my dog since her kids pet her pretty often when I take her out. That and she's not very common looking, and is often noticed by strangers because of how pretty she is (totally unbiased, I swear)