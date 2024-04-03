Man finds out mom named him after her late husband behind her dad's back. AITA?

But my mom called him Hunter and guess what my name is? Hunter. She told dad she just really loved the name and my dad liked it too so he agreed. He only knew her first husband as James so he never made the connection.

I was 10 when my dad found out. He found some letters that he initially thought were meant for me but realized they were to the first husband. They ended up arguing for like 2 weeks straight and that's how I learned mom's feelings toward dad and why she married him.

I would sit up and listen to them when I was meant to be sleeping because it weirded me out to learn I was named after her first husband. She always had him very present in our lives.