I (31) have two sons, Jesse (4) and Lukas (3), and just had my third child a few days ago, and it's a girl. I love all of my children equally, but we've always wanted a daughter, so we decided to choose a meaningful name for her.
Some names we considered were Amara, Esme, Selene, and Rosalie, but we wanted something more unique, so I suggested Embrace because I think it's a lovely name and also unique because it'd convey that our daughter's both loving and open to change. My husband loved the idea, and we settled on naming our baby girl Embrace.
Yesterday, I went over to my parents' place so they could meet her for the first time. My older sister and younger brothers (30 and 25) were also there, and my sister asked if I had decided on what to name her.
Me and my husband told them that we were going to name her Embrace, and my sister burst out laughing. She said that my daughter's going to be bullied and her name's going to be punned the hell out of if I name her a verb, but I argued that it has a beautiful meaning and is more unique than a lot of names that convey similar meaning.
One of my brothers (30) and dad said that my sister had a point, my youngest brother said that he didn't want any involvement in this conflict, and my mom told my sister not to be so negative and defended my decision.
This resulted in a huge argument and I ended up leaving with my husband in tears. I asked a few close friends for their opinions, and some say that both sides are understandable while others are telling me that my sister is right and the name won't age well. So Reddit, AITA for naming my daughter a "verb?"
WHY would you do that to your child? Do you want her to grow up to be a stripper or something? Because I’m sorry but that is absolutely a stripper/exotic dancer code name dude…
OddCandy0302 (OP)
I respect opinions of the other commenters, even if they called the name cringe, said they laughed, or called the name stupid, but I honestly find your comment distasteful.
You could’ve said YTA and that it’s a stupid name or something rather than going straight to the level of strippers and exotic dancers. I’m not trying to sound oversensitive or start an argument, but you’re honestly very disrespectful and should relearn manners.
You CAN name your child anything you'd like. That doesn't mean you SHOULD. Think about teenage boys and a girl named "Embrace." That should give you plenty of reasons not to do this to her. I'm all in favor of "you do you" but this is a bridge too far. Maybe translate it into an obscure language? YWBTA if you go through with this. (Edited to add judgment.)
YTA. Listen... It's a beautiful word. But not as a name. And what's even worse is that "husband and I always wanted a girl so when we finally got a daughter we wanted to name her something meaningful" Have you any idea what a slap in the face that is for your sons?
You're basically saying the boys doesn't really matter. Their names doesn't matter. You finally got the child you wanted so now you're going to actually care. For the child you want, not the "wrong gendered". You're a huge POS!
YTA. Sometimes I think that people who have babies don't really want babies, they just want exotic pets. I run a business and I'm not hiring anyone named "Embrace". I'm just not.
Because I know by the the name that her mommy is going to demand sitting in on the interview, and she's going to show up to half of her work days to make sure that I'm not too hard on her.
There is such a thing as the "Preschool to Prison Pipeline" And those guys with clipboards see a name like "Embrace" and say "Yup, in 18 years we're going to need a cell and a cot for Embrace." Why don't people just get dogs and name them things like that? I get that you want to be Kewl and uNiQuE but at the expense of your CHILD??
So two weeks ago I made a post asking if I was TA for wanting to name my newborn daughter Embrace, a name implying love, because my sister, father, one of my brothers, and a few close friends said that the name could be embarrassing for my daughter in the future and wasn't a good idea.
I discussed things with my husband a few days ago and showed him the post + comments, and we both agreed that it might not be a good idea to name her something so unusual (some of the YTA comments were harsh but I needed the reality check, thanks). After that I arranged to meet with my sister the next day, and we both apologized to each other for the argument.
Anyways, after some discussion and advice from my immediate family and some friends, we decided to name our baby girl Amara instead. Everyone seems to love the name (including us, of course) so that's good and we're set on Amara.
But if we decide to choose something else we still have until August because my daughter was born on June 13th and our country gives you 60 days to register the baby after its birth. Thank you to everyone who provided their help by reading my original post and commenting their opinion, it was great help. :)
I am on team 'unique but not wacky' when it comes to naming a child. Amara is 1000x better than Embrace. I thought the one commenter had a very good point about unwanted touch too. Thank goodness they listened to reason.
Is anyone else bothered by naming your kid because you want to convey that they’re “loving and open to change” before they’re even a person?
I've literally never met anyone with my name. I've also never had it spelled or pronounced correctly on trophies, diplomas, doctor's offices, mail, phone calls, even government forms. Don't give your child a Unique Name. It just causes problems, I promise you.
Well, it wasn't Rae Farty. Doesn't mean it's good.
The internet can be hell of a place, but sometimes it achieves something good.
Amara, Esme, Rosalie…squints suspiciously fangirl energy. Anyway don’t name your children after twilight characters or anyone from a cw show unless it’s a super common name.