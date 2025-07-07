"AITA for naming my daughter a 'verb?'"

I (31) have two sons, Jesse (4) and Lukas (3), and just had my third child a few days ago, and it's a girl. I love all of my children equally, but we've always wanted a daughter, so we decided to choose a meaningful name for her.

Some names we considered were Amara, Esme, Selene, and Rosalie, but we wanted something more unique, so I suggested Embrace because I think it's a lovely name and also unique because it'd convey that our daughter's both loving and open to change. My husband loved the idea, and we settled on naming our baby girl Embrace.

Yesterday, I went over to my parents' place so they could meet her for the first time. My older sister and younger brothers (30 and 25) were also there, and my sister asked if I had decided on what to name her.