'AITA for naming my son the name I had always planned even after my brother and SIL stole it?'

"AITA for naming my son the name I had always planned even after my brother and sister in-law 'stole' the name?"

My brother and his wife has as much right to name their child whatever they want. I do not own my name. I have no right to dictate to my brother what he names his kid. With that in mind my husband's has a traditional family name that I love. Basically since he and I were dating and started discussing our future we agreed that our son would have that name.

Oisín. My husband is Irish. Not in the Boston, my great great great grandfather came over in the 1800s kind of way. In the born in Galway kind of way. Neither my family or my sister in-law have any other connection to Ireland. She got pregnant right around when I did and her son was born two months before ours. They named my nephew Oisín Miguel. I did get upset or anything.