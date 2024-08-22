'AITA for naming my son the name I had always planned even after my brother and SIL stole it?'

My brother and his wife has as much right to name their child whatever they want. I do not own my name. I have no right to dictate to my brother what he names his kid. With that in mind my husband's has a traditional family name that I love. Basically since he and I were dating and started discussing our future we agreed that our son would have that name.
Oisín. My husband is Irish. Not in the Boston, my great great great grandfather came over in the 1800s kind of way. In the born in Galway kind of way. Neither my family or my sister in-law have any other connection to Ireland. She got pregnant right around when I did and her son was born two months before ours. They named my nephew Oisín Miguel. I did get upset or anything.
When my son was born, we named him Oisín Daniel. Like I had told her we would be doing. She has flipped out that two cousins will have the same name. She is nuts because our family is Hispanic and half of our cousins are named Carlos or Camilla.
She is trying to insist we call him by his middle name or change his name. I told her to piss off. My mom is staying neutral. but she was very surprised that my brother gave his son an Irish name he knew I was planning on using. She expected him to name him for our late father.
Anyways my husband's family thinks the whole thing is hilarious, my family thinks my sister in-law is a weirdo and she thinks I'm an ahole for copying her. Whatever. I'm posting here and sending her the link so she can see outside opinions.
Special_Respond7372 said:
NTA. She FAFO’d by using the name you wanted, expecting you to have to change yours. I love that you didn’t let it faze you, and named your child as intended. She’ll continue to flip out, and you can just continue to repeat “You knew what we were going to name our child. You chose to use the same name, so you knew this in advance. Your decision is not my problem.”
NotCreativeAtAll16 said:
NTA. You're right, anyone can use a name. That means even after she used a name that meant nothing to her, but so much to you and your hubby, it's still OK to use that name. Tell the sis she can piss off.
You didn't get mad when she took the name you planned on using. My family is similar...We had four John's, two Rick's who were cousins around the same age, and most women have some variation of the name Anne.
WannabeI said:
Short answer: NTA Long answer: She thought she was going to own the name by claiming it first, even though her reasoning for the name was that you didn't own it. So she can either call her son Miguel, or put on her big-girl pants and live with the fact that cousins have the same name. It's been known to happen.
Rare-Selection2348 said:
Sounds like someone in the family likes to manufacture drama. NTA.
olivviabutterfly said:
Honestly, it sounds like your sister-in-law is overreacting. You had that name picked out long before she got pregnant, and it's not like you're trying to steal her son's identity.
Cute-Profession9983 said:
NTA Your weirdly competitive SIL overplayed her hand. And now she has a kid who is going to be razzed for having a name that's specific to a race/nationality he has no connection to.