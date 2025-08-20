Nanny teaches 3-year-old the definition of the word 'mistake.' AITA?

Seeing this as a valuable teaching moment, I said "A mistake is when you do something wrong by accident. Mistakes aren't a bad thing-- even grown ups like me make them! I actually think it is good to make mistakes, because you can learn from them! All you need to do is start over and try again." He was very content with that answer, and I didn't think anything about it.

When his mom got home, she yelled at me for burning the cake. She was LIVID! I don't understand why, especially because I offered to reimburse her for the wasted materials and stay late without pay to make a new cake, but she screamed at me nonetheless and said she'll make it herself.