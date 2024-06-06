Nanny drops off celebrity employer's kids at important meeting.'They couldn't breach the contract.' AITA?

And as per the contract, she would get the same food and other fancy stuff when she couldn't afford it. They also said people like her should stick to what is within the means of their budget.

So I moved her out this placement, and came to an agreement that I would take over her duties until I found them a different one. This is in line with the contract. It's my responsibility if a nanny is sick or otherwise not able to do the job, not the parents.