Nanny gets in trouble for sleeping in bosses' bed during four day overnight stay. 'AITA?' UPDATED 2X

She later shared this final update:

Hi, everyone. It's almost the end of the work week, and I am so ready to be done with this job. Here's the update about how my conversation with MB went. Hopefully after this I will have an uneventful last 1.5 months at my job. I have to start out with the fact that I am autistic because it plays a bit into this.

Also, I need to say that I never actually sent the reply to MB that I typed out here, because I chickened out. Upon going into work on Tuesday (I didn't work Monday because I insisted on one day off after an 86 hour weekend which she begrudingly agreed to), I started doing the tasks I normally do.