Nanny gets in trouble for sleeping in bosses' bed during four day overnight stay. 'AITA?' UPDATED 2X

I spent from Thursday morning at 6 am to tonight at 8 pm staying overnight with 3 kids, with various activities planned for every single day. I have stayed with the kids before on similar visits but last time I slept on the basement couch (they have no guest room) and everyone had the flu including me for 3 nights.
The last time i did the overnight thing it was a nightmare under those circumstances, not to mention i have 3 herniated discs that my boss knows about so the couch sucked. I decided to sleep on top of the covers in the master bedroom this time with my own pillow and blanket. I just received these two texts from my boss.
“OP, I never gave you permission to stay in our bedroom.”
“I appreciate you taking such great care of the kids, but I never gave you permission for that.”
How would you respond? I literally just got home. I’m in fight or flight. Maybe I should’ve asked for permission but I didn’t think it would be a problem. Last time I wasn’t really told to sleep on the couch but I just did because I was sick and didn’t want to sleep in their bed because of that, I didn’t think it would be a problem if I did other than the sickness.
I also left their bedroom in pristine condition and cleaned the entire house top to bottom. I guess the kids told them??? Idk man.
Additional context, I only have 2 months left at this job, and I want to keep it, and even if this lady is crazy, I still can’t afford to find a new job that’ll pay my bills for two months. I feel like this is so insane of her. They have a basement couch and a cot I could’ve slept on. Not like a hotel cot, but a camping cot that SUCKS. It’s hard as a rock. And folds up on you as you sleep or turn.
Edit: I forgot to add that I am not just a nanny, but a house manager, housekeeper, and personal assistant. I do all of the cleaning, so it isn’t weird for me to clean her bedroom or be in her bedroom, clean the entire house, etc. I realize it’s an intimate space, but I didn’t know what else to do. They were in a different time zone for the weekend. really I didn’t think it would be a problem. I washed the sheets as well.
Great_Discussion_345 said:
Who the hell has ANYONE stay in their home and doesn’t get them settled in with sleeping arrangements and making sure the person will be comfortable?
I’m one of the most private people about my room and my things but when I had someone stay at my place to watch my pups while I was away I set them up in my bed because it was the only bed in my apartment. Whether I’m paying someone to help me or not I’m not going to make them uncomfortable… NTA.
valiantdistraction said:
Look, if you're going to have a nanny do overnights, you need to provide a bed. Simple as that. If there's no guest bed, it is entirely fair that the nanny be allowed to sleep in the parents' bed. TBH as a parent, it seems utterly ridiculous that they'd expect you to sleep on the couch like you're crashing over at someone's place after a drunk night out.
I would tell her that you slept on the couch last time because you were sick, but you just assumed that overnights would include sleeping on an actual bed, and that if that is wrong, you apologize, but will also not be able to do overnights in the future because you need to sleep on a mattress.
heyimanonymous2 said:
She wanted you to do 4 overnights without a bed? These are outrageous circumstances. I don't know your financial situation, but if you can afford to decline future overnights please do. We are supposed to have our own bedroom that isn't shared with any children.
hagrho said:
Sleeping arrangements should have been discussed before hand. Expecting someone to sleep on a couch, and without any privacy, for 4 days is insane. I’d absolutely not be repeating an overnight with them again. NTA.
I am so blown away by the comments here. Thank you, you’ve all been so kind and helpful, even the people who disagree. Yes, I do have a very toxic MB and the DB is kind, but he’s almost never there when I am. In the past with problems with the kids when I’ve asked to speak to both of them together, she’s been like “you can talk to me about it that’s not necessary.”
When I started, I was originally hired by the dad who was very up front with me about MB and how she often “says things she doesn’t mean,” so I’ve tried to just take it on the chin when she’s been rude and treated me badly.
I fear I’ve dug myself a hole by allowing her to treat me the way she does sometimes. Very short and dismissive like I’m sub human almost. Here is the response I’ve comprised with the help of you guys, Facebook nanny groups, and chat GPT. Let me know what yall think:
"I apologize for not checking with you before sleeping in your room—I didn’t mean to overstep. Given my back issues, I wasn’t able to comfortably sleep on the couch for multiple nights, and I assumed using the bed would be okay since it was empty.
I also didn’t have much privacy last time in the basement or the playroom because the kids used both rooms during the day, but I was sick with the kids so it didn’t seem right to use the master bedroom that time. That said, I am surprised and honestly disappointed by your message.
I take caring for your kids seriously, and it feels unfair to imply that I don’t deserve a bed to sleep in while doing so. Going forward, I don’t think I’ll be able to do overnight stays without a bed and I hope you can understand."
Also: I am autistic. Sometimes communication is difficult especially with toxic people I already feel like I walk on eggshells around and my boss is one of those people. That is why some commenters have deemed it “odd” that I didn’t think to communicate this prior. It was the only empty bed so I was like “oh I’ll sleep there.” and I know it’s dumb and I hate my brain for not knowing this might be a problem beforehand :’)
Hi, everyone. It's almost the end of the work week, and I am so ready to be done with this job. Here's the update about how my conversation with MB went. Hopefully after this I will have an uneventful last 1.5 months at my job. I have to start out with the fact that I am autistic because it plays a bit into this.
Also, I need to say that I never actually sent the reply to MB that I typed out here, because I chickened out. Upon going into work on Tuesday (I didn't work Monday because I insisted on one day off after an 86 hour weekend which she begrudingly agreed to), I started doing the tasks I normally do.
A few minutes into me arriving MB aggressively walks into the room and in front of her 5 year old son says to me "I assume you got my message. Do you care to explain your actions? Did you think you covered up what you did so cleverly that I wouldn't have found out?" Basically annihilating me with questions.
I was a deer in headlights. I just said, "I really want to explain, but I'd like to do it when there aren't little ears in the room." She has had a problem from the beginning of repremanding me in front of her children, which is so wrong. She tried to continue and I just said that again but in a slightly different way so she'd get the message.
She then took her son to school and said we'd discuss it in a little while and I just sobbed and had a full on autistic meltdown when she left while trying to continue the mountain of tasks that I do. I was trying to regulate myself so that she wouldn't find me in that state when she got back.
When she came back she asked "what happened?" with her arms wrapped in front of her like she's the principal and I've just graffitied a locker. At that point I'd calmed down a bit but it was evident that I was crying.
I told her that "I was sorry, and that I wasn't trying to violate her privacy, but that I just wanted privacy while I was sleeping and explained that I cleaned the room like I normally do before I left, I didn't touch her things,
and that I was sorry I made a bad judgement call by not asking her but I assumed it would be okay because I clean the room and I'd been working there for a 1.5 years so I thought she trusted me and so it just didn't occur to me to ask."
I said all of this through sobs. She then switches her tone completely and says "why do you feel like you can't tell me things sometimes or ask me for things? Maybe I've not been very affirming to you, but surely this is something you'd think to tell us or talk to us about." her tone was softer, like my sobbing was disarming or something lol.
Through more sobs I told her "I've never told an employer this because it's hard and often embarrassing to deal with telling people but I am autistic, and so communication for me can be quite difficult and I tend to mask and cover up things by just trying to solve problems on my own.
And I thought that's what I was doing when I decided to stay in your room in the only unoccupied bed, but I am so sorry for my judgement lacking in the moment, I just really wanted a good nights sleep." The next series of responses from her made me remember exactly why I don't want to tell her anything or give her anything of my vulnerable side.
She said "Oh I wouldn't have known if you hadn't told me. you don't look autistic." which is quite a neurotypical thing to say lol, and also crazy invalidating. I had calmed down by then. I promise this plays into the story, but this family is always trying some new healthy diet plan, super into fitness, very anti-vaccine, and into biohacking.
MB and I continued talking after I calmed down and talked more about how being autistic affects me. She then interjects with, "they're saying vaccines cause autism and I saw lots of autistic kids where we went on vacation and it's a shame to have to live with a disease that's preventable probably with diet and excercise. Don't be married to or put all your faith in that diagnosis.
Have you ever tried keto? you should do it because it has cured autism in several kids!," She then hugged me (which I didn't ask for and felt weird accepting but I did) and said they appreciate all that I do for them and she's sorry if she came into the conversation overly aggressively.... Anyways it was insane the stuff she was saying about autism.
I left the conversation feeling so confused and invalidated in my identity. Some real quack stuff was said. But you know what, I've decided that even if I disagree with her on all of that, her money is just as good as anyone else's and I only have 1.5 months to go there anyways. I love her kids and they love me.
I am proud to be an autistic person, and I am proud of who I am even if I have many flaws and a lot of growth to obtain, but at least I am not a quack who thinks vaccines gave me autism and haven't tried a fad diet since I was a teenager like they do every month. This lady is never satisfied in her own life even though she's a woman who can afford everything and that makes me feel so bad for her, genuinely.
I refuse to give her any more energy than is required, because all she's ever given me is grief. Maybe this was her trying to make me feel better but I don't. I feel like I was invalidated and made to feel dumb, and if this had happened at any other work setting, I'd have gone straight to HR.
It does suck to be working for someone so outright ableist and abusive, but that's life I guess. I hope this made sense, and if you have questions please ask!! I feel like I left out a lot, so if something seems unclear, ask away!! or ask for more detail.