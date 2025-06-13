Nanny reminds kids' camp she's on vacation, 'the dad started texting me furious.' AITA?

I was on vacation all week. Yesterday I got a call from the camp and when I answered the kid started telling me that he hit his lip on a table that morning and a mosquito bit him on the playground so now his arm hurts and he wants to go home.

I talked to him about his day for a minute, reminded him that I was on vacation and wouldn’t be able to hop on a plane to pick him up, then talked to the counselor to make sure there weren’t any serious issues. Hung up, texted the mom to let her know about the call, and went about my day.