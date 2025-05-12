Narcissistic dad crashes daughter’s wedding, successfully walks her down aisle against her wishes. AITA?

Mesapholis

I get that you guys have all suffered greatly under this man, but the reason he continues to ruin all your lives is... because you let him. Seriously. Courtesy? Okay, but you chose this life.

wakeuptomorrow (OP)

Believe me I’ve tried to keep everyone in the loop. It’s the reason why both him and his gf are scared of me lol. He’s never had anything over me like he does with my sisters (college tuition for the youngest, his favoritism for our middle sister).