'Narcissistic mom goes nuclear over not knowing the date of my wedding she has refused to come to.'

I am a 35-year-old gay female presenting person (non-binary, but can't be out to most due to my narcissistic mother) engaged to a woman. My nmom is extremely Catholic, and uses her religion to justify her behavior. You can see how this is going already, probably.
I am the only child of a single mother. On the surface, she was a good mom, buying me whatever I wanted and helping me with the down payment on my house. But, this was all part of her scheme to cover up what was happening and keep my compliant, I guess.
My entire childhood, and up until I moved out and moved to a different country, my mom sought to control every aspect of me, from my clothes to my weight to my education/career choices.
I was dressed up like JonBenet Ramsey (90s pageant style if you can imagine) daily. My earliest memory is of sobbing that I didn't want to wear a hideous sailor dress to pre-K and being forced into it anyway.
It only got worse when I got older and wanted different things out of life. She wanted me to go to law school; I wanted to go get a master's in Slavic studies. Of course, I went to law school and was miserable.
I continued to try to dress femininely, no matter how uncomfortable and unsafe it made me feel. It was never enough: if I wore a dress, it was, "where are the high heels?"
Her responses to things have either been deathly calm (frightening af as a kid) or losing her absolute f***ing mind. In 6th grade, I forgot to do an English assignment and stayed up all night to finish it. She discovered me at 1-2AM and helped me do it.
The next day, she gave me the silent treatment for 2 days. I was 11. It was school photos day, and all mine were of a small, blonde girl with tears running down her face because my mom wouldn't talk to me. As a university first year, I got my cartilage pierced and told her and she screamed over the phone "You're going to get HIV and die, you idiot!"
As I reached my early 20s, I realized I was gay. I knew this would not be acceptable to her, so I dated a man for four years. She hated him. I broke up with him eventually and started to date women secretly.
I started to dress more how I liked, but usually still in secret. I'd wear something neutral and then change in the car. I shaved my hair into an undercut once, and she said "you look like a murderous (slur)! Get out of my house!" So, I slept at a friend's house that night.
My father died, with whom I had no relationship because he severely mistreated me as a child, and I was having really complex grief. My mother replied to my anguish, "I told him, if he abandoned his child, she would turn out gay."
This was obviously trying to goad me into saying something because I'm sure she had figured it out. I was so groomed and conditioned to think this was normal. Now looking back, I'm horrified.
I then fell in love with the woman I'm engaged to. I did not tell my nmom, of course. I moved to a different country for a job, and she came with me. I left my nmom a letter saying I was gay and had a really good person.
She didn't speak to me for months, and when she called, she said, "I knew you were this disgusting (slur) all along. If you plan to have kids, wait until after I'm dead." This sent me into a spiral of bad thoughts. Very bad. She eventually started talking to me again, sort of.
We got courthouse married in that country because it made the visa situation for my person much easier. Somehow, my mom figured this out and sent me awful and cruel text messages about it.
I told her we weren't, given that we wanted to have a wedding someday. Again, sending me into a spiral. We had to eventually move back to my nmom's country because of visa expiration, so we decided to "make it official" for everyone there by getting engaged.
I sent my nmom the photos before anyone else, but did not call her because I was 100% sure she would not be happy to hear it. She responded, "Nice." I then sent the photos to the rest of the family. My aunt then sent me a message to tell me how upset my nmom was that I didn't call her.
We move home. She meets my fiancee. She's horribly mean to her. Doesn't want to meet her parents. I tell my mom about our wedding ideas. She outright says, "I will not be coming to your wedding. It's against my religion. And yours" (I stopped being Catholic because of her antics many years ago, but she doesn't know this). I sobbed. She had zero empathy. Zero reaction.
I watch her excitedly help and pay for my cousin's wedding. She and my aunt (who is her biggest enabler) scream at me for wanting to wear a suit to it. I don't wear dresses, and I never will again. Something they refuse to understand.
Their compromise is to force me into one of my (lovely, but deceased) grandmother's glittery suit jackets from 1997 that has the effect of not making me look less gay, but more like a drag queen.
Some months later (this December), I ask, "I know you don't want to come, but I would like to take you out to dinner at our wedding venue. We've picked a venue and are looking at some dates this summer, probably June."
Her response: "No, I cannot be so close to Satan this near to the end of my life." I drop it. She never brings it up except to say in January, "Don't get married until you're in my country club."
I'm shocked, because I never applied to be in her precious country club nor do I want to be nor do I have the money to do so given that I used that coveted law degree she pushed me into to help people who have no money (joke's on her). I just assume it's for some homophobic reason.
Any rational person would assume she wants nothing to do with the wedding and does not want to be involved in any way. As the months pass, I watch her buzz around helping my aunt organize my (another) awful cousin's wedding.
I have to hear about it daily when I go to be the terrible child I am and walk her dog, take her to medical appointments, etc. Never once does she ask when mine is or if she can help. Meanwhile, she makes some cruel remarks about my clothing, my fiancee, my career, my weight (I lost 100 lbs some years ago, but it's never enough).
Comments about how lovely my cousin is. Comments to medical staff about how I'm a disappointment. She tells my cousin who just had a baby she hopes he doesn't turn out "like that," while pointing to me. I'm once again being told I need to wear my grandmother's jacket to this wedding.
I told my aunt when my wedding will be and explained gently to her she won't be invited because we have ten people coming and since, my mom refuses to come, I don't want to make it awkward for her (my aunt) and put her in that situation.
I tell her that none of them have any idea how much effort I put into making them all feel comfortable. None of them know I had top surgery last year, they only know I'm withdrawn and stay away from all of them (because they are so toxic). I've told them so many times of my mom's abuse, and all they do is make excuses. Same with her friends.
Anyway, I came in from my run Saturday to the text "Is it true you're getting married June 15?" (Hilarious given the fact she's said multiple times that she won't call it a marriage). I say yes.
Her: "It would have been nice to hear it from you, but this only confirms to me what I already knew: that you shut me out. Interesting since you begged me to stay in your life. Too bad about the club."
Me: "I was trying to be respectful of your wishes. You told me you didn't want to come and didn't want to be involved. I'm sorry your feelings are hurt. If you want us to reschedule it, please let us know."
Her: "No! You don't get to have it both ways! I don't care what you do. And now the club will know you're married and you won't be let in. We had a good run."
Me: "I'm sorry. All I was trying to do was respect your faith."
I'm embarrassed to say, I went into a spiral of extremely dark thoughts and couldn't see a reason nor a path forward to keep living. I called one of her friends to tell her what happened, hoping for once, someone would see what she's doing. All I got were excuses and excuses.
We went over the next day and my mom was standoffish, but weirdly kind to my fiancee. Her reputation is too important, I guess. It became obvious her friend told her what I said and now she was even more enraged.
The moment she got me alone she hissed, "I never want you to come over here again. I will not be misinterpreted again." Not sure what there is to misinterpret...I left, and I haven't heard from her in two days.
I did so, so, so much to make her feel comfortable. I didn't flaunt it in her face. I didn't push it on her. I respected what she told me. And somehow, I'm the one being punished.
She's told me in the past how hurt she is when I don't share things with her and that I keep my life private. But, when I share things, the response is cruel and biting. I can't even cut my hair without being nuked.
I've still arranged for flowers to be delivered on Mother's Day. Evil, awful child that I am. I'm going through cycles of being relieved and more free and feeling sick to my stomach. What do I do? How do I manage?
There’s a saying that people on this sub sometimes use in cases like yours: It looks like you are trying to find the mother you always wanted instead of dealing with the one you got.
And, human nature being what it is, deep down you are hoping that this time it will be different, this time she will be supportive. Yet, as you have experienced, each time it is not different, nothing changes.
As others have said, you may want to seriously look into some sort of counseling to help you deal with your own feelings and expectations. Not to help you deal with her; those interactions are unlikely to change no matter what you try. Not to try to change the situation; that’s not happening. But rather, to help you, yourself, to not be beaten up by the situation.
She’s killing you and you send her flowers. Her conditioning of you runs deep. I’m so sorry that you let her abuse get to you. Now is the time to protect your new family and severe ties with your abuser. Honestly when she says you’re a disappointment why don’t you say “you too”.
This was so painful to read, like watching someone trying to befriend a rabid dog and being bitten over and over. OP, cut this woman out of your life.
Why do you allow yourself and your partner to be devalued like that? Why do you continue to do things for this person? I’m really surprised.
This is probably the saddest post I have ever read on this sub. The phrase “drop the rope” comes to mind here. She is never going to be the mom you deserve. For the sake of your own mental health consider going VVLC or NC. Congratulations on your wedding! You deserve happiness!!
Cancel the flowers and go NC. She doesn't deserve flowers or anything else from you. I'd also get into therapy to help process everything you've been through with your mom.
Friend, I say this with love and empathy: Please get into therapy and drop the rope on your awful, abusive mother. There is no comfort she can offer you in life and the best thing you can do is remove her from you life. You owe her nothing. She's an awful, horrible, disgusting person. Please take care of yourself and your partner.