'My narcissistic sister-in-law wants to come to my Christmas dinner. AITA?' UPDATED

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Briscogun

Mom is right, it wouldn't be good to rescind based upon the conversation she had with her own daughter. You would be TA. That being said...If you called the mom and had a conversation about her making the daughter feel bad about her outfit, and that conversation turned ugly and mom got belligerent, you could use that as a reason to uninvite her.

anonpaimon (OP)

Thanks for responding. Your approach does seem more reasonable. I may just try that first.

No-Loquat-2763

"My brother and her got into a very heated argument." What was the argument?