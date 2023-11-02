Neighbor scares young trick-or-treater to 'gushing' tears, 'I try to be the spookiest house.' AITA?

"AITA for scaring a kid to the point of crying while he was trick-or-treating?"

Every year we hand out candy along with the neighbors for Halloween. We live in a cul-de-sac and sit in our driveway or yard with a table full of candy. I try to be the spookiest house but I don't normally wear something scary.

This year I bought a really nice movie-quality Jason mask and got some matching clothes at Goodwill to look like the Jason from part 3 and 4. So I had to wear it this year (I wore it for a party on Saturday).

I did not try and scare the little kids that looked under 10. However I got a few screams from kids that thought I was a fake Jason doll or something. All it took was for me to move my head or stand up and they freaked out.