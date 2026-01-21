'Neighbors try to own the entire street in front of their house. I’m first to get pet petty revenge.'

Rougeone23456 wrote:

We dealt with something very similar with an old neighbor. He was a retired cop. Old, with an array of health issues and was just mean. He was mean to everyone, including his wife and adult son. He had a lengthy history of verbally attacking anyone that parked on "his side of the street."

Unfortunately, in that neighborhood, his side of the street was the only side of the street you could park on. When we first moved into our house, every neighbor that introduced themselves to us, warned us about him. We heard all the stories. They had been dealing with this guy for years and I guess, for their own sanity, they would just not park there or tell their guests not to park there.