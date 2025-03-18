Neighbor's unleashed dog is hit by a car, 'my dog was trying to escape.' AITA for refusing pay the vet bill?

The driver had no chance to stop. Lisa’s dog was running loose, unsupervised, and straight into traffic. Lisa came running out of her house, screaming at ME. Not worried about the driver, not even acknowledging that she let her dog run wild - just screaming: “THIS IS YOUR FAULT! YOUR DOG MADE HIM RUN!”

Excuse me? MY fault? Her dog was the one attacking mine. Her dog was the one off-leash. Her dog was the one who ran into the street. I had zero control over what happened. She rushed her husky to the vet, and a few days later, she showed up at my door with a $5,000 bill. Surgery, medication, everything. And then she actually said, “You need to pay for this since your dog caused it.”