'My next-door neighbour’s cat wants to live with me and I’m not sure what to do.' AITA? UPDATED 3X + KITTY PIC

Eventually my kittens ripped the tape off the cat-flap and Cat broke it attacking it to get in, so I replaced it with an expensive flap with selective entry/exit so that Cat could get out if she snuck in but the kittens couldn’t.

Cat was here more and more and next-door started to get upset about it. I tried to talk to them but any suggestion of having a conversation was ignored, all communication has been by text.

They asked me not to let Cat in and I explained that after so long she was used to being here and would break the cat-flap trying to get in if I locked it, and I couldn’t risk the cat-flap being broken and my kittens getting out and other cats getting in (they’ve got an unneutered male next-door who sprays…)