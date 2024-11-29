Neurodivergent teenager wears pajamas to Thanksgiving dinner. AITA?

"AITA for wearing my pajamas to Thanksgiving dinner?"

I, 15F am Autistic and I like wearing my pajamas because they are comfortable, soft and make me feel safe, however, my parents, 54M and 51F don’t like when I wear pajamas around the house all day, so the tell me to change into real clothes...

which I’ve been more and more argumentative about, so, yesterday during Thanksgiving dinner, my mom told me that I wasn’t going to eat with them if...

I was wearing my pajamas so I said that I wasn’t going to change, so my dad and I had an argument, my dad has been allowing my mom to do stuff like be disappointed in my older sibling for getting a 99%, and comparing me to my academic rival because I got a C on my AP Gov test.