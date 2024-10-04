Neurodivergent woman wants to reduce contact with polycule friend group; 'It's getting creepy.' AITA?

I just end up sitting there awkwardly as the only one not involved in the cuddlefest so the last few times we've hung out I ended up joining in despite not really wanting to. They also keep inviting me to do se%ual / bdsm things with them which I politely decline.

We have a group chat as well that has largely started to revolve around flirting and hornyposting which I'm also not interested in.

Basically I'm finding that hanging out with this group isn't particularly fun anymore but feel guilty that maybe I'm just being a prude or something. I kind of want to stop hanging out with my friends for a while and reduce contact because I'm uncomfortable with the new dynamic of the group.

