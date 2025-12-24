"AITA for never bringing food to potluck?"

I have a few “family secret” recipes that have always been a huge hit at potlucks. Back home, people looked forward to them, raved about them, and practically begged me to bring them. I know my food is good, really good.

Then I moved away, got married, and met my husband and his family. His family is enormous. Like, their family tree is less a tree and more of an orchard. Because of that, every gathering is potluck-style, never an organized meal, everyone brings something.

So for my first thanksgiving with them, I brought my famous upside-down pumpkin pie. And this massive family refused to touch it. Not a single slice. I brought the entire pie home. There was one year a family member brought a friend from work who tried my pie and she was delighted, she loved the recipe!