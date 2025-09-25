'AITA for never telling my best friend I have a history with his wife?'

Me and John eventually left the company but we retained our friendship. As the years passed, I developed a closer friendship with John than with Anna. We just had more stuff in common, our humor aligned better, etc. So when they got married 8 yrs ago, I was John's best man. When I in turn got married 2 years later, I also made John my best man.

Now we're in our late 30's and I consider John my best friend... but every now and then the thought crosses my mind that I actually slept with his wife at some point in the past. As far as I know, Anna has never told John. Or if she did then I certainly never noticed any difference in how John acted towards me. Maybe Anna did exactly what we agreed to and completely forgot about the incident.