"AITA for telling my dad I never wanted his wife at my appointments and I tolerated it because I had no choice?"

My parents got divorced five years ago and my dad got remarried two years ago. I (16f) think his wife is fine but it's not like she's my mom or my favorite person and I don't see us getting any closer over the years because she can be a bit much at times. I have a medical condition that requires checkups every 6 months and sometimes I needs tests if something is off and a change in treatment if it's needed.

When my dad first got remarried he insisted his wife should be there as well. Mom didn't want her there and they fought over it. I told dad I didn't want her there either but he claimed I was parroting my mom and I loved and needed his wife there.