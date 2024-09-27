New dad 'shocks' mom and sister, 'the best help you can give is to shut up.' AITA?

They didn't listen to me and brought her some info from a breastfeeding group they're both members of and told her there was zero reason for her not try try. This resulted in me telling them to leave. I let the rest of my family stay since they were good. But I told my mom and sister they had ignored my warning and I gave them a very clear one.

They were shocked. They said my wife never expressed a good reason for not being able to. I stated she doesn't need to answer to either of them. They asked a few times after this when they could visit and I said not until they understand that they cannot cross that boundary that has been set.