New dad tells his mom to 'shut up,' 'she told me we picked a stupid baby name.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom to shut up and accept that my wife and I aren't naming our kids the way she and dad named me and my siblings?"

My wife and I (both late 20s) had our first child together in June. Before he was born there was a lot of talk about names from different family members on both sides, but the pressure to tell was on my side specifically.

We didn't tell a soul what the name would be until our son was born and we had left the hospital. My parents were disappointed when we announced our son's name. My family are very traditional in how they named us. We were each named after grandparents and that's how they feel everyone should name their kids.

My wife's family don't have a tradition when it comes to naming babies. They just name them and go. No fuss or insisting on certain names. But my wife's side tends to favor more uncommon and unusual names.